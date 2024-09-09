Northwest Vets opens in Burt to meet growing demand in North Donegal and Derry-Tyrone border
Northwest Vets, located in Burt, has been founded by experienced veterinary practice manager Maria Barron and veterinary surgeon Niall McSharry, both of whom are former long-term colleagues at Whitehouse Veterinary Clinic in Derry and hail from farming families.
With almost 30 years’ experience in local veterinary practice management, Burnfoot native Maria is well known in the north west’s livestock and equine circles.
Niall, from Sligo, has become a familiar face on local farms in recent years and is highly regarded for his dedication to livestock and equine care.
Joining the team after almost 10 years at Whitehouse Veterinary Clinic is Armagh native Michael Doherty, a highly experienced mixed veterinary practitioner who brings a sterling track record in caring for livestock and horses as well as smaller animals.
Maria says the entire Northwest Vets team is “very excited to create this new chapter in local veterinary care”.
“We are all committed to the delivery of personalised and truly independent vet services to every client and animal at the most competitive prices.
“Our promise is to ensure that exceptional service, with a friendly and personal touch, will be central to everything we do at Northwest Vets.
The Northwest Vets team specialises in caring for livestock and horses, and offers 24-7 emergency services and call-out.
From routine herd health on farms to specific procedures including TB testing, scanning, castration/squeezing, vaccinating and fertility management, the new practice provides the full range of livestock services.
Northwest Vets also provides specialist expertise in equine care including vaccinations, dentistry and passport microchipping.
Maria adds: “Animal well-being and client satisfaction always come first at Northwest Vets, with 24-hour emergency care available to clients at fees they can afford. We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the livestock and horses under our care, while supporting their owners with expert advice and compassionate service.”
From the new state-of-the-art facility, Northwest Vets will be the first and only local practice to offer a products and supplies delivery service to clients.
The team will also offer a dung sample collection service for Faecal Egg Count (FEC) rapid testing using cutting edge technology to determine suitable parasite controls measures for animals.
Northwest Vets’ clinic is located at Farland View, Moness, Burt, Co. Donegal, F93 NP97.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.