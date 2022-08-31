NWRC to offer fully funded training for businesses

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of the Department for the Economy (DfE) funded Skills Focus programme.

The NWRC is offering courses in areas such as: Leadership & Management, Business & Digital Marketing, Early Years, Health & Social Care and Advanced IT which will be delivered both in-person and online.

Business Skills Manager at NWRC, Sinead Hawkins explained: ‘’Upskilling is key for every business and we’re thrilled that the Department for the Economy is fully funding these courses. It will enable businesses to increase the skills levels, motivation, and productivity of their existing workforce by availing of industry-specific and accredited qualifications at Level 2 and above.

Business Skills Manager at NWRC, Sinead Hawkins, is encouraging companies to avail of the Skills Focus programme.

“This in turn will increase productivity and help businesses prosper. We also offer free training needs analysis and tailored training solutions specific to the businesses’ sector.”

If you are a business based in Northern Ireland with less than 250 staff and looking to up-skill, you could be eligible for the Skills Focus Programme.