OPINION: Banning Disposable Vapes Won’t Solve the Real Problem - View from the Foyle

At VaporLinQ, we’ve always believed that vaping has one key purpose: helping adult smokers quit. It’s not a lifestyle product, and it should never be in the hands of young people. That’s why we support strong, evidence-based regulation that protects public health. But it must be the right regulation – developed in consultation with those who understand the market.

The new ban on disposable vapes in Northern Ireland is well-intentioned, but fundamentally flawed. It aims to reduce waste and underage use – important goals we fully support. But banning single-use vapes without addressing the real issues risks doing more harm than good.

We’re not against regulation – we’re against bad regulation. This blanket ban doesn’t target the root causes of harm in the market: illegal sales, unregulated imports, and irresponsible marketing. It penalises responsible manufacturers, while the black market continues unchecked. Many non-compliant products are already sold openly. Without meaningful enforcement, this ban will simply drive more activity underground – increasing harm, not reducing it.

Protecting young people is non-negotiable. At VaporLinQ, we’ve led on this issue for years. We’ve met with elected representatives, regulatory bodies, and industry groups to propose realistic, balanced pathways that improve public health outcomes without undermining responsible businesses. We were among the first to remove a product found to exceed nicotine limits and we’ve consistently called for stronger safeguards. But regulation must distinguish between bad actors and responsible businesses committed to public safety.

Stephen Ryan, Managing Director, VaporLinQ.

We are an all-island manufacturer, employing local people and supplying across the UK and Ireland. Our products align with NHS guidance on vaping as a smoking cessation tool. We’ve invested in refillable, TPD-compliant devices and in working with regulators to shape better policy. Yet, like many in the industry, we weren’t consulted on this ban. That’s a missed opportunity for smarter, more effective policymaking.

The vaping industry is at a crossroads. This moment calls for proportionate, enforceable regulation that targets the black market – not adult smokers trying to quit. We’re ready to work with government to build a framework that protects young people, supports public health, and ensures safer alternatives remain accessible to those who need them most.