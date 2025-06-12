OPINION: Jam tomorrow? - View from the Foyle

The much-anticipated ‘re-set’ Summit between Sir Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen enticingly promised transformation in EU–UK relations – soon, but not yet. As the White Queen famously said in Lewis Carroll's ‘Through the Looking-Glass’, “The rule is, jam tomorrow and jam yesterday – but never jam to-day”.

This idiom seems to capture the reality perfectly - no respite in the restrictions on moving goods into Northern Ireland for now, but with the possibility of improvements in the future. The ‘jam’ in the Windsor Framework’s ‘tomorrow’.

Talks hinted at progress on a sanitary and phytosanitary deal, easing the movement of animal and plant products, but this looks unlikely to halt ‘Phase Three Labelling’ – due in three weeks - which risks serious disruption to the grocery sector.

There was better news on travel. Legal work is under way to streamline UK–EU movements: e-Gates for travellers, and simpler arrangements for pets. Business mobility and mutual recognition of professional qualifications were also discussed and there were encouraging signals around emissions trading and steel tariffs, hinting at ‘landing zones’ for agreement. But what this will mean in practice for the Windsor Framework remains uncertain.

Alan Lowry, FSB’s NI Policy Chair.

To explore the reality, Westminster’s NI Affairs Committee travelled to last month’s Balmoral Show for a briefing on FSB’s recent UK-wide survey gauging businesses’ experience of the Framework’s impacts – the first serious attempt to assess its effects across the UK. Early findings are concerning, so the Summit’s vision - to secure closer EU–UK cooperation which would shape a smoother, less bureaucratic relationship between GB and NI - is welcome.

But geopolitical trade instability could complicate this path. As the U.S. pursues a course of dramatically changing trading relations, Northern Ireland risks being buffeted and diminished by the process and, because of the Windsor Framework, continuing to carry the risk of differential treatment. Against that, the Summit’s outcome seemed to offer genuine goodwill and innovation on both sides, suggesting that improvements should be forthcoming.

So, there is cause for cautious optimism that the Windsor Framework’s ‘tomorrow’ - where we escape the surreal ‘through the looking glass’ distortions that have required everyday goods to be marked “Not for EU” and Scottish seed potatoes banned from sale – may actually be in sight.

As Alice said, “It must come sometimes to ‘jam to-day’.″