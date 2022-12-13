Michael McDaid from Hazelbank opened up Pro Recovery at Rosemount factory just over a year ago at the tail end of restrictions after completing a Go For It programme locally.

The Derry man had spotted an opportunity to create something that the city didn’t have for sports and condition recovery and created Derry’s first facility to offer a full muscle recovery package under one roof.

Since it opened, Pro Recovery has been frequented by numerous footballers, GAA players, kickboxers, runners, boxers, rugby players, karates and athletes of all ages from Derry, Donegal, Strabane, Limavady and beyond. It is also used by young Irish dancers who travel the world, disco dancers, marathon runners and provided a service to numerous young squads during the Foyle Cup, while a lot of personal trainers and their clients, gym groups and mental health groups make use of the service.

Michael McDaid proprietor of Pro Recovery in Rosemount Avenue pictured with his sister Fiona. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 25

“The response has been incredible,” Michael said. “We are Derry’s first facility to offer a full muscle recovery under one roof. For the sports industry there was nothing like it.”

ProRecovery offers a wide range of facilities including cryo spa / cold water therapy sessions, ice bath sessions, hot tub, infrared sauna sessions and compression boots sessions, with many taking advantage of the weekly deals, monthly membership, club and team offers and private hire offers. The new business was a finalist in the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022 Business of the Year Category.

The ice bath therapy is used by a wide range of people to help with sports recovery, long term conditions and is also used by some groups and individuals to help with mental health conditions. There have been referrals from GPs and a hospital consultant for physical conditions and some people with arthritis, sciatica and other conditions have found it helpful.

The infrared therapy is used for treating inflammation, improving circulation and speeding up metabolism, and is popular athletes like kickboxers who need to make the weight before fights. It is different from a normal sauna, which heats the air around you, as the infrared sauna is targeted to deliver oxygen faster to the body for recovery.

Aerify Lite compression boots, the infra-red sauna, hot tub and ice bath at Pro Recovery, Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 19

The compression boots have also proved a huge hit. The contracting and expanding boots are used to treat inflammation and lactic acid in the legs; lymphatic drainage to improve performance and for health conditions.

Michael, who had used cold therapy elsewhere himself before setting up his business, said the feedback has been fantastic. “People love coming up because everything is under one roof. There is plenty of parking round the back and men’s and women’s changing rooms, a stretch room, free wifi.”

He urged anyone else with an idea for a business to consider taking part in the Go For It business programme. See www.derrystrabane.com/Business/Business-Support/Starting-Your-Own-Business

Pro Recovery is located at 65 Rosemount Avenue at the Rosemount factory building. For bookings or more information phone 07868 890508 or e-mail: [email protected]

Exterior of Pro Recovery in Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 26

You can also find out more on the Pro Recovery the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ProRecoveryDerry or check the website: prorecovery-physical-fitness-program.business.site/

Michael McDaid proprietor of Pro Recovery in Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS â€“ 23

Stretch room and ice bath at Pro Recovery, Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 20

Michael McDaid proprietor of Pro Recovery in Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 24

Infra-red sauna, hot tub and the Cryo Spa Sport ice bath at Pro Recovery, Rosemount Avenue. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 20