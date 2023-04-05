Lynch’s SPAR has applied for permission to tumble its existing store at the corner of Main Street and the Baranailt Road and to build a modern new EUROSPAR on the same site.

The new development – if approved – will include an off licence, offices, parking and a fuel pump.

A design and access statement has been produced by Fleming Mounstephen Planning/Whittaker and Watt/Lisbane Consultants in support of the application.

A computer generated image of what the new supermarket might look like.

It states: "The proposed development incorporates the replacement of an existing SPAR shop in the centre of Claudy village with a new purpose-built EUROSPAR retail unit with associated back of house and office provision, ancillary accommodation, fuel pump, parking and landscaping.

"The design of the proposed retail unit closely follows the footprint, location and configuration of the existing buildings which are situated at the junction of Main Street and Baranailt Road.

"This approach is to provide continuity of the street frontage and retention of the traditional two storey form at this important corner location. In addition, the proposed rear extension allows for an improvement in the retail layout and increased floor space crucial for the day-to-day operation and running of this local business.”

The existing SPAR in Claudy

The statement adds that the proposed design is of ‘a high-quality with inclusivity, sustainability and accessibility central to it’ and ‘reflects the scale and massing of the surrounding area with the proposed eaves and ridge heights carefully considered and strictly determined by the neighbouring properties’.

