Plans to resurrect new night club at spot where Envy was burned down

An application to resurrect a new three-storey night club on the site where Envy was burned down in Derry city centre almost three years ago has been submitted.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 6:30pm

G3G SSAS, a company with an address at Exchange Quay, Salford Quays, Manchester, has applied for planning permission to develop the new night spot at 64 Strand Road.

A design statement, accompanying the application, says the proposal will reinstate the site to a similar use to which it was employed previously.

Envy Nightclub demolished following fire
Envy on fire in January 2020

Envy, which formerly stood on the site, was completely destroyed in a fire in January 2020, and was shortly afterwards demolished due to public safety concerns.

In August a 24-year-old man Sebastian Prokop received a five-year sentence - half to be served in custody and half on licence – after he was convicted of setting fire to the club.

The fresh application is currently under consideration and will be decided upon by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee.

Envy nightclub premises in Derry city centre destroyed by fire

A new nightclub is proposed for Envy which was tumbled shortly after this fire almost three years ago
