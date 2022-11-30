G3G SSAS, a company with an address at Exchange Quay, Salford Quays, Manchester, has applied for planning permission to develop the new night spot at 64 Strand Road.

A design statement, accompanying the application, says the proposal will reinstate the site to a similar use to which it was employed previously.

Envy on fire in January 2020

Envy, which formerly stood on the site, was completely destroyed in a fire in January 2020, and was shortly afterwards demolished due to public safety concerns.

In August a 24-year-old man Sebastian Prokop received a five-year sentence - half to be served in custody and half on licence – after he was convicted of setting fire to the club.

The fresh application is currently under consideration and will be decided upon by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee.

