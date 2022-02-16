£1.5 million awarded to projects in Derry by National Lottery Community Fund

One of the groups funded is the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group which is using a £499,975 grant to support people living with cancer and their families/carers in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, Limavady, Coleraine and other surrounding rural areas.

Over four years the project will deliver a range of programmes including peer support, counselling, holistic therapies, children’s activities and a choir, which will improve the quality of people’s lives and provide peer support and shared learning. The project will also develop OCN accredited courses in relation to cancer education and prevention and will work with young people and government representatives to raise awareness of environment elements that impact on and have direct scientific links to cancer.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, said, “We are delighted to receive another four years funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“This money will allow us to focus on cancer prevention as it is the most effective long-term approach to cancer control to improve the lives of children and families. We will drive forward important strategies on cancer support, awareness, prevention, community education, including the environment and its impact on health.

“Thanks to National Lottery players for making it possible for us to support so many people in the area affected by cancer.”

The Millennium Forum, run by the Derry Theatre Trust has also been awarded a £9,582 grant to relaunch their Energy of Light disco and run DJ training for young people aged 18-34 with additional needs. The young people will be able to meet safely, build friendships, learn new skills and showcase them at the discos.

Lisa Heaney, Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, said, “We are delighted to be re-starting our discos for young adults with physical, sensory and/or learning disabilities. The funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will enable us to develop a training project for young DJs with additional needs who will then showcase their new skills.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager and Jacquie Loughrey, Education, Training and Prevention Officer Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group celebrate the group receiving a £499,975 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support people living with cancer and their families/carers in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, Limavady, Coleraine and other surrounding rural areas over four years.

“This is more than a disco, it is an opportunity for young people who are often isolated, to come together to socialise in a safe and fun environment. We are very grateful for the support - this will go a long way in helping the Millennium Forum stay true to its commitment to providing best practice in accessible arts and entertainment for all our customers.”

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact every day that our funded projects have across communities in Northern Ireland.

“These new grants are supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs of people, helping them to rebuild and thrive.”

The other projects in the Derry City and Strabane District that received funding are as follows:

Black North Productions

Bogside and Brandywell Initiative Ltd

Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group

Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership Ltd

Creggan Pre-school & Training Trust Ltd

Derry Theatre Trust (Millennium Forum Theatre)

Donemana Masonic Lodge No 256

Excellence through Exercise & Learning (EXCEL) C.I.C.

Glebe Cross Community Development Association

Have Your Tomorrow’s (HURT)

La Dolce Vita Project

Learmount Community Development Group Ltd

Liberty Consortium (The Playtrail)

Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association

Little Orchids

Me4Mental

Music To Your Ears

Newbuildings Cricket Club

O-Bon On The Foyle Festival Group

The Gemma Mc Hale Foundation

Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership