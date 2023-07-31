£47k spent by PSNI on bicycle repairs over the past five years
Nearly £50,00 was spent by the PSNI on bike repairs over the past five years, it’s been revealed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:46 BST
In total £47,048.99 was spent on bicycle repairs, including replacement of tyres, between April 1, 2018, and May 16, 2023.
The cost of bike repairs for non-electric bikes from April 1, 2018 to May 16, 2023 is £33,737.
The total spend for the service and repair of E Bikes was £13,311.99.
The figures were released by the PSNI in response to a Freedom of Information request.