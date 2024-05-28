Quigley's Point business ‘Living Green’ wins Green Sustainability Award at National Enterprise Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Inishowen business, which offers diverse, environmentally conscious, and health enhancing products that promote sustainable living and healthy choices, has won the Green Sustainability Award at the National Enterprise Awards.

Living Green, are based Quigley’s Point who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Donegal, have the distinction of being the largest worm farm in Ireland.

As the sole manufacturer of Certified Organic Wormcast and Certified Organic Compost in Ireland, Living Green impressed judges with their dedication to producing top-quality peat-free compost, solidifying their position as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

The awards, which took place at the Round Room in the Mansion House in Dublin, were in their 24th year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Neil Crossan of Living Green won the Green Sustainability Award. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

The win by Neil Crossan of Living Green marks the second consecutive year a Donegal business has triumphed at the National Enterprise Awards. This follows last year’s win by Patrick McLaughlin of Silver Strand Rope Works.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councilloe. Martin Harley stated: ‘’It’s fantastic to see a Donegal business recognised nationally for their hard work and growth over time and generations. Neil Crossan and his team at Living Green are a credit to themselves, their community and Donegal as a whole.’’

Congratulating the team on the win, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, said: “Huge congratulations to Neil Crossan and all the Living Green team on winning at the National Enterprise Awards. It is a great win for the business and for Donegal, marking the second consecutive year a Donegal business has received such prestigious recognition at these awards. Living Green is an excellent example of a family-run, sustainability-minded business that has grown steadily across many years, creating employment locally and embracing innovation to build an international business from Donegal. Neil Crossan and his team are great ambassadors for the county, and it’s wonderful that their hard work and dedication has been recognised with this win at the National Enterprise Awards.”

Adding to this, Neil Crossan said: “We are delighted to have won the Green Sustainability Award at the National Enterprise Awards. It was an honour to represent our county, and to get the win is extra special. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners. I also want to thank the Local Enterprise Office team in Donegal. We’ve been in business for over twenty years, and they have always been very supportive in helping us to grow and scale our business.”

Living Green, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Donegal, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards Picture Conor McCabe Photography.MEDIA CONTACT : Cian Doherty email [email protected]

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Dreamdev Technologies who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

Announcing the award winners at the Mansion House and after earlier launching the new Local Enterprise Office Policy Statement, Minister Burke said; “The National Enterprise Awards are the highlight of the small business and enterprise calendar. Year on year the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming through the process is getting stronger. We should not be surprised given the innovation and endurance that businesses have shown in recent years.