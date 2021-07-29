Robin Swann opens PPE manufacturing facility outside Derry

Harry McCrory (Engineering Manager at Northwest Medical) with Health Minister Robin Swann at the firm’s manufacturing HQ in Campsie.

The Campsie-based firm, NorthWest Medical, has created 25 new jobs after being awarded a £6.5 million contract to supply Type IIR face masks to the health service here.

Minister Swann said: “Demand for PPE has soared during the pandemic with many health systems around the world facing challenges in securing stocks of protective equipment. In Northern Ireland, we saw local manufacturers and businesses quickly diversify, recognising that their skills, expertise and assembly lines could be repurposed and they too could join the fight against this virus.

“NorthWest Medical is one of five local businesses that now have contracts in place with BSO to supply clinical standard masks for health and social care staff. Securing local stock lines not only enables good continuity of supply of PPE for our front line workers, but is also beneficial to the wider Northern Ireland economy with BSO PPE contracts representing a total £95million local investment.”

The Health Minister thanked NorthWest Medical and all the businesses that have joined in the effort to supply critical PPE items: “The response of our local businesses has been remarkable. Manufacturers the length and breadth of the province have stepped forward over the past 18 months and I want to thank them all for their efforts.”

Director of NorthWest Medical, Gavin Killeen, said: “We were delighted to have the Health Minister officially open our new state-of-the art manufacturing and cleanroom facility here at Campsie. We were privileged to answer the call from local health trusts to manufacture the much needed Type IIR surgical face masks and be able to play our part in supporting frontline health workers.