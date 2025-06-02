Rural Action strengthens board with three new appointments from the north west

Rural Action is delighted to announce the immediate appointment of five new board members, bringing a wealth of skills and experience to the organisation.

Joining the Board are three strong advocates of rural and community life from the North West. Joanna Gray from Castlerock, James Healy from Kilrea and Anne Marie McAleese from Portstewart have secured positions on the Board and join a further two new appointees, Louise McLaughlin-Borlace and Ruth Megahey.

All join Rural Action at an exciting time, as it continues its focus on supporting grassroots communities through the design, development and delivery of a range of projects and programmes.

Joanna has more than 20 years’ experience delivering major public sector projects and programmes across the culture, arts, and sports sectors. An accredited project manager, Joanna brings experience in governance, programme delivery, risk and change management, stakeholder engagement, and strategic planning.

Anne Marie McAleese joins the Board of Rural Action

James has many years’ experience in local government specialising in the development and management of funding programmes with the aim of financially supporting community-based projects and events. James recently moved into the field of Business Systems, and is responsible for the implementation and smooth operation of various strategic ICT based systems. He brings significant experience in corporate governance, risk management, financial reporting and analysis.

Anne Mariepresented the award-winning Your Place and Mine programme on BBC Radio Ulster between 1991 and 2025. She is a Trustee with several bodies, a volunteer with the British Red Cross and a keen writer, having completed one book and currently completing a second, based on her travels in County Fermanagh.

She also continues to write regular columns about her adventures in Fermanagh and the people she has met for the Impartial Reporter newspaper.

These appointments complete the Board and join existing Board members, Tracey McNally, Kim Addis, Professor Maura Farrell, Shaun Henry and Allen McAdam.

Joanna Gray, newly appointed board member with Rural Action

Speaking about the recruitment process, Chairperson, Tracey McNally, commented: "We were overwhelmed with the response to our recent Board recruitment process and delighted that so many excellent candidates expressed interest to join us as we continue our work to achieve our vision for rural communities.

"We are so pleased that Joanna, James and Anne Marie have joined us at such a pivotal time, when we continue to deliver strategic programmes, prepare to launch new projects; and of course, continue with our own Rural Action Awards. The Awards, whilst modest, have been received so well across rural communities and are helping to support those communities to make things happen locally."