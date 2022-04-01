'Severe disruption' to Derry bus services forecast as drivers vote for industrial action
The Unite union has warned of severe disruption to bus services after members rejected a Translink pay offer and voted for industrial action.
The public transport union, Unite, said it balloted members working on Translink buses for industrial action following their rejection of the company's pay offer.
The ballot closed at noon on Friday with a majority of members voting to take action.
The union claimed the deal on offer would have amounted to a real terms pay cut, as inflation climbs to 8.2 per cent.
Unite deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson said: “Any action taken will inevitably cause severe disruption to bus services across Northern Ireland, but my members cannot accept seeing their standards of living collapse.
“Translink needs to realise the error of its ways, table an improved offer and return to the negotiating table.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Translink workers are fed up with being taken for granted. This company needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.
“Our members working on the buses at Translink will have the union’s total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved.”
The union said it will notify Translink of pending industrial action following consultation with members.