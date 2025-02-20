Sinn Féin launch new United Ireland campaign at Free Derry Corner

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Feb 2025

The potential benefits of Irish reunification are an opportunity to transform our economy, society and public services for the better, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said.

Councillor Duffy was commenting as Derry Sinn Féin launched a new publicity campaign promoting the benefits of a United Ireland.

A new billboard was unveiled at Free Derry Corner on Thursday by the party, as it urged everyone to engage in conversations about reunification and the difference it could make to their lives.

“The potential benefits of Irish reunification to every single person on this island are huge,” Councillor Duffy said.

Sinn Féin councillors pictured at Free Derry Conor for the launch of the party's United Ireland campaign. Photo: George SweeneySinn Féin councillors pictured at Free Derry Conor for the launch of the party's United Ireland campaign. Photo: George Sweeney
“It is an opportunity to completely reshape our economy, our health service and our entire society for the better. We have to seize that opportunity and prepare for the change that is coming so that we maximise the benefits for this and future generations.

“The conversation about Irish Unity is already well underway in homes, workplaces, schools and communities right across this island.”

Sinn Féin said they plan to take the new campaign out into the community over the coming weeks.

People realise that a better future is now possible and over the next 12 weeks, Derry Sinn Féin aims to aid that discussion with a special publicity campaign outlining some of the key benefits of Irish Unity,” Councillor Duffy said.

“A United Ireland is our best chance to create better for our children. Now is the time to plan for it and I would urge everyone to get involved in that process and join the conversation.”

