Solasta’s specialist team celebrate first surgeries at Banbridge Clinic

Solasta Healthcare’s lead medical director Mr Mícheál O’Gallagher and his specialist eye care team have celebrated completing the first rounds of cataract surgeries at their new state-of-the-art clinic in The Boulevard, Banbridge.

With more than 120 years of collective experience, the Solasta team comprises expert surgeons, both local and from across Ireland, alongside optometrists, clinic coordinators, administrators, nursing staff, and patient care coordinators.

Their total focus is on patient care, comfort, and well-being, by providing a tailored experience that meets individual needs.

As one of the region’s most respected anterior segment surgeons, Mr. O’Gallagher specialises in cataract treatment and other conditions affecting the front of the eye.

Speaking only weeks after the opening of the Solasta clinic, Mr. O’Gallagher said: “This truly is a team effort and I could not be more proud of what we’ve achieved over the last few weeks.

“The response from our first patients has been exceptional and already we are receiving keen interest from across the island of Ireland, looking for information and advice about the services we provide.

"We look forward to delivering an effective, efficient solution to many more people, particularly those impacted by the lengthy NHS waiting list.”