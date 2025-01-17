Specsavers Derry celebrates milestone anniversaries with community festivities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DIRECTORS at Specsavers Derry recently marked significant milestones for their two stores that have been providing eye and hearing care to the city and the surrounding areas for a combined 35 years.

Specsavers Ferryquay Street is celebrating 30 years in business, while Specsavers Crescent Link is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The locally-owned and run stores, which have long been an integral part of the Derry community, celebrated the anniversaries in style with a day of festivities, including a special giveaway, cake, and heartfelt memories shared with long-serving team members.

The Ferryquay Street store’s 30th anniversary was the standout event, and the 30th customer of the day received a £30 voucher and celebratory cupcakes to mark the occasion.

A prize draw also offered two families the chance to win tickets to the popular local Christmas pantomime, Aladdin, taking place at the Millennium Forum, which the businesses have supported for a number of years.

Retail director Maeve Walsh said: “It was a wonderful day, filled with cake, balloons, and it was great to see such a sense of community spirit throughout the celebrations. We are proud to be a locally-owned business and so grateful to have built lasting relationships with the community over the years. Our team is like a family, and it’s truly special to have celebrated this milestone with both long-serving and newer members of the team.”

The anniversary celebration also paid tribute to the store's dedicated staff, including Marion Cavanagh, who has been with the Derry team for 19 years, and Judith Coyle, who has been part of the team for an impressive 21 years. The store also acknowledged Louise Doherty, who has worked at the store for 23 years, while remembering their much-missed former colleague and an integral part of the original team at Ferryquay Street, Michelle Morrison, who sadly passed away in 2019.

The team at Specsavers Derry are passionate about giving back to the local community in Derry, and this year, various staff members have volunteered at a Simon Community site in Derry, to deliver free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness in the local area. This was part of a UK-wide initiative by Specsavers to improve access to eye care for all and remove healthcare barriers for people experiencing homelessness. Earlier this year, Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link also announced their partnership with HURT (Have Your Tomorrows), a distinctive drop-in centre specialising in holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support.

Optometrist director Seán McCauley added: “We take pride in providing high-quality eye care and exceptional customer service to our local community in Derry. We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received over the years, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come.”

Both stores offer a wide range of optical services, including eye tests, contact lenses, and designer eyewear, and are committed to providing the best possible care to customers.

For more information about Specsavers Derry and the services they provide, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/derry