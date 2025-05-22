Summer marks the season of opportunity for the North West

This summer, the North West’s place on the global stage becomes even more visible. The Open, golf’s premier tournament, returns to Portrush; in June, the West Indies men’s team will play international cricket against Ireland in Bready almost 56 years to the day after the famous encounter just down the road in Sion Mills; and our internationally recognised festivals, food scene, and tourism offerings continue to grow and flourish.

The Chamber believes the time is now to tell our story, internally and externally, with pride and ambition. We should do this to attract people and investment and to inspire those who live here. We know that our own people are our greatest ambassadors.

For the wider local business community, those who hold the keys to the region’s future, let me share a story from my own business, FNW Group.

We operate across Donegal, Omagh, Limavady, and Belfast in the engineering services sector—manufacturing roller doors, and supplying steel and roofing materials amongst other services. Historically, only our Belfast operation had the local economy scale to warrant gearing up to compete for government and blue-chip contracts. Now, for the first time in 160 years and five generations, because of the business prospects in the North West, we see a real opportunity to scale locally and integrate into national and international supply chains.

Andrew Fleming, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Opportunity alone is not enough. We must take practical steps to deliver growth. As a company we are engaging with Invest NI, InterTradeIreland, Enterprise Ireland, and education partners amongst others, to understand opportunities, educate ourselves on tendering processes, upskill our workforce, drive innovation, and connect with the global economy.

I urge each of our businesses to do the same regardless of industry; it's time to be ambitious. Our key stakeholders – the University, the Council, Invest NI, and governments – must help capitalise on these opportunities by listening and providing clear guidance, consistent messaging, and visible pathways for public and private sector engagement.

Let’s embrace the ambitious future of our region with clarity and commitment. By educating ourselves and gearing up to prepare our businesses, we will unlock our region’s potential, and build a future of prosperity, innovation, and inclusion across all sectors and borders.

