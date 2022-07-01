Traffic islands among safety measures possible in Feeny

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said a number of measures are being considered after being quizzed on the matter by SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

Measures to encourage motorists to slow down when passing through the small north Derry village which has a population of under 1,000 were last implemented six years ago.

“I am advised that traffic calming measures were implemented in Feeny back in 2016,” the roads minister confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In light of community concerns about traffic speeds, further assessments have been recently undertaken and local officials are currently considering the appropriateness of providing additional traffic calming features such as traffic islands, build outs and enhanced road markings.