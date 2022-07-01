Traffic islands among safety measures possible in Feeny

Roads service officials are considering traffic islands and widened footpaths in Feeny to address concerns about speeding in the village.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st July 2022, 1:01 pm

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said a number of measures are being considered after being quizzed on the matter by SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

Measures to encourage motorists to slow down when passing through the small north Derry village which has a population of under 1,000 were last implemented six years ago.

“I am advised that traffic calming measures were implemented in Feeny back in 2016,” the roads minister confirmed.

“In light of community concerns about traffic speeds, further assessments have been recently undertaken and local officials are currently considering the appropriateness of providing additional traffic calming features such as traffic islands, build outs and enhanced road markings.

“In the intervening period I can confirm that work to renew and enhance the existing traffic calming gateway features is being progressed,” he said.

