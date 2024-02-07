Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uisce Éireann said the “exciting opportunities” will be available in the next year, with positions ready to be filled immediately.

Candidates in Donegal and beyond have been invited to apply for career opportunities with Ireland's National Water Authority.

The new roles span a range of disciplines, for professionals, tradespeople at all levels, recent graduates, and skilled workers.

Hundreds of jobs will be offered to people across the country over the next 12 months. (photo: Naoise Culhane photography)

Uisce Éireann said it “is committed to providing ongoing training, and attractive compensation and benefits packages to ensure a secure and fulfilling work experience”.

Speaking at the announcement, Uisce Éireann’s People and Safety Director, Dawn O’Driscoll said: "As we continue our development as Ireland's national water authority with responsibility for the delivery of public water and wastewater services nationwide, we are delighted to be announcing 700 new jobs for candidates across the country. We’re filling an exciting range of roles in all counties, including front-line operations, science and engineering, administration, communications, management and IT.

“This is the largest recruitment announcement made by Uisce Éireann to date and reflects the scope and scale of the activities we are carrying out nationwide. These new positions will not only offer a chance to make a tangible difference to your community but will provide plenty of opportunities to develop your career in a growing organisation. We are looking for people with diverse skillsets to play their part in delivering transformative water services that enable their local communities to thrive.

“At Uisce Éireann, we are proud to provide all employees with equal opportunities and we continue to demonstrate our full commitment to creating an open, diverse and inclusive workplace that enables all our people to achieve their full potential.”

Iarla Moran. Photo by Michael McLaughlin.

Iarla Moran, Uisce Éireann's Regional Operations and Maintenance Manager in the Northwest Region (including Donegal) spent 19 happy years with Mayo County Council before bidding farewell to his role as Head of Castlebar Municipal District and making the move over to Uisce Éireann last year.

The decision to leave a role he took immense pride in was a difficult one but earlier in his career he had worked as Head of Water Services for the local authority and never lost the grá for the industry or the realisation of how important water is to help communities thrive.

“When I started in water services in January 2014 Uisce Éireann, or Irish Water as the organisation was known at the time, was coming on stream and I could see the investment in water and wastewater services and the professionalism they were bringing to the industry. They were developing a utility model that was much needed and when the opportunity arose to be part of the team, I applied for my current position.”

Today, Iarla is Uisce Éireann’s Wastewater Regional Operations and Maintenance Manager in the Northwest Region. Having originally joined the Local Authority in 2004 as an Executive Engineer (Electrical) in the Machinery Yard, Iarla is enjoying the move from looking after a town and county to an entire region.

“All of a sudden, I have a regional brief and I’m looking at the different ways that the teams in each county are delivering services and bringing that under one umbrella. It’s about using all the brilliant skills and resources we have to deliver efficient services to the communities we serve.”

He sees Uisce Éireann’s latest jobs announcement as a chance for people across the region to apply for exciting roles that will make a tangible difference to their communities.

“Working with Uisce Éireann provides secure employment with major opportunities. I’m not only referring to operations but right across the business. It’s an exciting time for the organisation.”