UK firms losing over £100K a year due to software deployment delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent analysis by Software Development UK highlights that over 80% of UK companies are grappling with significant delays in software deployment, with average project delays of 3.8 months, costing businesses an estimated £107,000 annually in lost productivity and missed opportunities.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This issue is exacerbated by a critical shortage of skilled IT professionals and underinvestment in automation tools, leading to inefficiencies and increased operational costs.

“The current landscape underscores the critical need for investing in skilled IT personnel and advanced automation tools,” said Spencer Pickett, Chief Technology Officer at Software Development UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Software Development UK, we've observed that bridging the skills gap and enhancing automation not only accelerates deployment timelines but also significantly reduces operational costs for our clients.”

Code bottlenecks: UK developers cite outdated workflows and manual deployments as key causes of software delays.

Manual Deployments Still Commonplace

The analysis found that over 60% of firms lack proper automated testing infrastructure, and nearly half are still relying on manual deployment methods, despite the well-documented risks of errors and inconsistencies.

Only a quarter of businesses surveyed had made meaningful investments in automation technologies—a figure that reflects an ongoing reluctance to modernise IT operations, even as digital transformation becomes mission-critical.

The Cost of Inaction

Delays of this scale are having a profound financial impact. According to projections, these inefficiencies are costing the UK economy billions each year—with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) particularly hard-hit. Late releases, development bottlenecks, and fragile testing environments are slowing product delivery and placing added strain on in-house teams.

Modernisation Is Non-Negotiable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The companies that will thrive over the next decade are those that treat automation as a core infrastructure investment, not a luxury,” added Pickett. “Digital bottlenecks are no longer just a technical challenge—they’re a business risk.”

Software Development UK is now calling for greater investment in skills development, automated CI/CD pipelines, and modern DevOps practices to help businesses overcome these barriers and bring their products to market faster.