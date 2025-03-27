Vertiv apprenticeship programme boosting jobs and skills in Derry and Donegal

Derry & Donegal-based Vertiv has cemented its position as the largest trainee employer in the region through its apprenticeship programme.

The programme currently supports more than 80 apprentices spread over a range of pathways, from Level 3 Apprenticeships, Higher National Certificate (HNC), Higher National Diploma (HND), Higher Level Apprenticeships, and Degree-level qualifications.

Participants are trained in subject matters and specialisms such as switchgear and power systems, cooling technologies, and IT infrastructure - critical elements in maintaining the resilience and efficiency of data centres, telecommunications networks, and other essential industries.

The programmes were developed in collaboration with North West Regional College (NWRC) and the University of Ulster, and are designed to prepare young professionals to face real-world challenges with both technical and hands-on expertise.

Both NWRC and the University of Ulster confirmed Vertiv as their largest apprenticeship employer.

A key focus of the programme is accessibility. Using the “earn-as-you-learn” model, apprentices are employed during their training and receive a wage and a variety of excellent progression opportunities.

Vertiv said these measures aim to reduce barriers to entry and create opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to build meaningful careers.

Aidan Lynch, electrical and mechanical technical trainer at Vertiv at Campsie said: “Our apprenticeship programme is focused on positioning young adults for success and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve. Addressing skills gaps and working closely with local educational institutions allow us to support economic growth in Derry, Donegal, and beyond. We are committed to helping every apprentice to develop the skills, confidence, and experience they need to thrive in their careers and contribute to a stronger, more innovative workforce.”

The initiative has already begun transforming lives. One apprentice, Cate O’Neill, commented: “This programme has been life-changing and I’m very excited to be a part of it. I’ve gained invaluable skills and industry experience while working towards a qualification. The support I’ve received has made all the difference.”

“Plans are already underway to expand the programme further in the coming years, with Vertiv committed to strengthening collaborations with educational institutions, government bodies, and industry partners. These efforts will enable the programme to continue meeting the evolving demands of the sector and business in general, whilst providing a pathway for the next generation of talent,” said Philip O’Doherty, managing director at Vertiv Holdings.

Vertiv is encouraging local organisations, educators, and aspiring apprentices to explore opportunities within the programme. By working together, the region can build a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of the future.

For more information on the programme or other career opportunities at Vertiv, go to Vertiv.com.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs.

The international firm provides solutions for data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries.