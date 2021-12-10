Visit Derry voted Best Local Tourist Board in Ireland

The awards were chosen by reader vote and they recognise the best tourism providers and operators across the island of Ireland. The new state-of-the-art visitor information centre, which was opened in 2020, was cited as a key component in the win. The centre is located in the heart of the city centre and offers a full range of visitor services including expert advice, digital information kiosks, interactive maps and videos, tourism literature, tickets, and gift shop.

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive at Visit Derry, said, “We are delighted to have won Best Local Tourist Board at this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards and are grateful to all those who voted. This win recognises the work and passion that goes into the promotion of the city and region and, of course, the excellent partnerships we have with our industry. We are continually looking at innovative and engaging ways to raise awareness of the destination and to provide world-class visitor servicing when visitors arrive here. As tourism recovery continues into 2022, the award is an endorsement in the work we do, as the city’s destination management organisation, to support our 200 industry partners.

Welcoming the award, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, commented, “This is fantastic news for our tourism sector. Whether it’s our strong cultural heritage offering, unique sense of place or leading foodie scene, Derry~Londonderry offers a vibrant destination for visitors. As a crucial cog in the tourism ecosystem, I would like to congratulate Visit Derry on their recent award win. The performance of Visit Derry is vital to supporting the tourism industry as it recovers, and this award reinforces the city’s position as a must-visit destination.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke joins Visit Derry's Chairperson Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne to celebrate the organisations recent award as Best Local Tourist Board.

For more information on Visit Derry visit www.visitderry.com