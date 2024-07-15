Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The impressive new Peacemakers Museum in the heart of Derry offers a refreshingly unique, grassroots experience and insight into the extraordinary people and events that shaped not just this city but also these islands on the journey from conflict to peace.

The ‘Journal’ was yesterday given special access to the impressive new museum at the Gasyard Centre, which has been redeveloped and expanded as part of a £2.8m investment to incorporate the Peacemakers museum and gift shop, and a whole suite of additional new community spaces, facilities and rooms.

The large museum – which opens next Monday, July 22 – picks up from the period covered by the nearby Museum of Free Derry, from Operation Motorman in late 1972, and charts through interactive displays, storyboards, images and real life objects the lived experience of the conflict and the transition to peace through to 2007, with direct input from the local community.

Among the most striking features inside is a sobering replica of a Long Kesh cell during the no wash protests and a military sanger outside the entrance to the museum. There are also installations of the Rossville Flats and Free Derry Corner, and even a real security forces bug contraption which was found in the roof space of a prominent Sinn Féin member’s home.

Derry's new Peacemakers Museum, located in the Gasyard Centre in the Bogside, will open to the public from Monday 22 July next. Photo: George Sweeney

As well as the political situation, the museum also looks at cultural life in Derry over that 35 year period, with The Undertones, Derry City F.C. featuring, alongside community activists such as Paddy Bogside and Roisin Barton and and the role of LGBTQ rights activists such as Sean Morrin highlighted. The leading role of many local women in politics and out of it is also a strong theme running through the exhibition, as is the role and influence of ‘peacemakers’ John Hume, Martin McGuinness and Mitchell McLaughlin.

Plans are also well advanced for the Peacemakers museum to host public talks, discussions and debates, while the new modern suite of rooms can also be hired for numerous community purposes, classes, lectures and meetings. The revamped café next door meanwhile offers visitors the chance to get some refreshments on site and there is also free parking onsite.

Project Manager Michael Cooper said feedback from previews thus far has been has been extremely positive.

“The museum and its accompanying website are specifically designed to cater for both visitors with no advance knowledge of the conflict and peace process and also academic groups studying the period.

“This museum is for tourists, but it is also for residents and we are going to apply for funding to run regular heritage events within the centre. This is a world class heritage facility on people’s doorsteps," Mr Cooper said.

The museum, which is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund has already created numerous staff positions, with more new jobs likely as visitor numbers grow.

Gasyard Trust Manager Linda McKinney said the new museum has been a “labour of love for the Gasyard Trust and will allow visitors from across the globe to learn our story”.

"The museum will also have extensive retail facilities, parking as well as a community cafe which will offer an extensive menu and outdoor seating area to both local residents and visitors,” she said.

The museum’s opening hours from next week are: Monday to Friday all year round 9.30am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm April to September. Admission rates are £8 per adult/ £7 concessionary and groups.

You can find out more at www.peacemakersmuseumderry.com