WATCH: First look inside new €7 million LIDL superstore in Carndonagh in Donegal

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and ladies’ Gaelic football star and Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers have cut the ribbon to officially open the new Lidl superstore in Carndonagh.

Crowds gathered from early on Thursday morning ahead of the opening of the supermarket giant’s most northerly store in Ireland.

A total of 30 new jobs have been created at the 2,209 square metre store, which is located on Station Road (R238), near the town centre.

Lidl’s Carndonagh is open Monday – Saturday 8:00am –10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am–9:00pm.

Related topics:CarndonaghDonegalLidlIrelandStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice