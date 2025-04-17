Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and ladies’ Gaelic football star and Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers have cut the ribbon to officially open the new Lidl superstore in Carndonagh.

Crowds gathered from early on Thursday morning ahead of the opening of the supermarket giant’s most northerly store in Ireland.

A total of 30 new jobs have been created at the 2,209 square metre store, which is located on Station Road (R238), near the town centre.

Lidl’s Carndonagh is open Monday – Saturday 8:00am –10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am–9:00pm.