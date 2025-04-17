WATCH: First look inside new €7 million LIDL superstore in Carndonagh in Donegal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff and ladies’ Gaelic football star and Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers have cut the ribbon to officially open the new Lidl superstore in Carndonagh.
Crowds gathered from early on Thursday morning ahead of the opening of the supermarket giant’s most northerly store in Ireland.
A total of 30 new jobs have been created at the 2,209 square metre store, which is located on Station Road (R238), near the town centre.
Lidl’s Carndonagh is open Monday – Saturday 8:00am –10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am–9:00pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.