Work is well under way to prepare the grounds for a brand new LIDL store in Carndonagh town in Inishowen.

Construction teams are currently on site at the Station Road plot where the new LIDL store will be located.

Large banners have also been erected along the perimeter fencing announcing that the new north Inishowen LIDL will be opening soon.

The construction work is expected to continue through the winter months.

Back in September, a spokesperson for LIDL said that they were looking forward “to delivering a new store in the community in early 2025”.

The scheduled opening will come four years after LIDL announced a brand new, state-of-the-art store back in 2021.

At that time, the supermarket giant said the plans included a ‘substantial investment of €7 million in the locality’ and would create around 30 new permanent jobs with the retailer, ‘as well as supporting 100 more through the development phase’.

It is understood recruitment has already commenced for the new store, with advertisements for managerial and customer assistant positions appearing over recent weeks online.

The LIDL store is the second servicing the wider Inishowen area, with the other store located in Buncrana, and is one of several across Donegal.

LIDL’s plans incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. It will also offer the retailer’s customer base, it has said, with “a superior shopping experience with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles”.

The development plans for the retailer’s new store on Station Road state that it will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue.

McLaughlin’s have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years and propose relocating to a standalone, purpose-built facility adjacent to the proposed Lidl store.

Speaking back in 2022 Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director for Lidl Ireland, said: “We have had a long-standing desire to offer a superior shopping experience to the vibrant and thriving community of Carndonagh and the Inishowen Peninsula, and as such we are pleased with the decision to grant permission for a brand-new store in the area.”