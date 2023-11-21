Waterside Ulster Bank among 10 branches to close with 21 redundancies forecast across network

Ulster Bank in the Waterside is to close in February amid a series of branch closures across the north that are expected to result in 21 redundancies.

The decision to close the Waterside branch on February 27, 2024, has been taken as a result of reduced demand for in-branch services.

A spokesperson said counter transactions for personal customers in the Waterside decreased by 49 per cent between January 2019 and January 2023.

“We expect 21 colleagues to leave the business through this process and we’ll be seeking to manage this on a voluntary basis.

The Ulster Bank branch on Clooney Terrace.

"In total, the following branches are impacted: Ballynahinch, Crumlin, Downpatrick, Glengormley, Kings Road, Lisnaskea, Lurgan, Ormeau Road, University Road, Waterside,” the spokesperson said.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the bank to reconsider.

“The news of this closure will come as a real blow to the local community here in the Waterside. While I understand that more and more customers are making the transition to online banking, it is still the case that many people in our community want to use face-to-face banking services.

“This is especially the case when it comes to more elderly and vulnerable people in our city and district, who rely on the support that staff can provide in-branch.

The Ulster Bank branch in the Waterside will close on February 27.

"People with inadequate broadband connections also require access to in-person banking and it is important that this support is maintained,” she said.

The Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “We know that for some customers, the closure of their branch can be a worry, particularly when they are uncomfortable or unable to use our online banking services.

"For many, all they need is a little help, which is why we have a dedicated support line for customers who are over 60 which is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week with shorter waiting times.

"Our Customer Care experts will be able to guide customers through how to register and use our online and mobile services. If customers require further support, our Customer Support Specialists are available to provide tailored support.”

The spokesperson added that in-person banking services will remain available through the Post Office.

“But for some, moving online won’t be possible, which is why we have invested in our partnership with the Post Office to provide everyday face to face banking services local to our customers.

"When we close a branch, we are proactive in contacting and supporting our customers to ensure they can continue to bank with us in the way which suits them best,” the spokesperson said.

Announcing the ten bank closures Ulster Bank said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”