HSBC urged to reconsider Derry branch closure

HSBC in Derry.

The branch in the Diamond is due to close on August 11.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: "I have today written to HSBC, asking it to reconsider its decision to close its bank branch in Derry. It is particularly galling to see business transfer to Coleraine, which is over 30 miles away."

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “This announcement will be disappointing news for HSBC customers in Derry/Londonderry. Whilst the ability to access banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone is important, there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch."