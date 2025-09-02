323 spaces under draft proposal for Magee residents' parking scheme in Derry

Over 300 parking spaces could be allocated to local people living in streets around Magee College under draft proposals for a long-awaited new Residents' Parking Scheme for the area.

Department for Infrastructure officials have circulated suggestions for a potential Residents’ Parking Zone (RPZ) around Magee with residents' only parking at Aberfoyle, Duncreggan Road, Meadowbank Avenue, Richmond Crescent, Barry Street, Governor Road and Phillip Street.

Daniel Healey, Divisional Roads Manager, DfI Western Division, has written to local MLA Mark Durkan stating that: "In advance of this policy being issued, it has been agreed to work with local stakeholders to address the emerging pressures from on-street parking anticipated from the planned expansion at Magee."

The preliminary proposal – based on suggestions tabled by one concerned resident – allocates permits for Barry Street (36), Governor Road (36), Phillip Street (36), Aberfoyle Crescent (33), Richmond Crescent (30) and Meadowbank Avenue – north side only (18). Pay and Display is proposed for Duncreggan Road above Aberfoyle Crescent South (82), Aberfoyle Crescent South (28) and Meadowbank Avenue – south side only (24).

Cars parked on both sides of Aberfoyle Crescent South.

In total 323 parking spaces have been set aside – including 134 Pay and Display spaces.

Pay and Display has been included to provide a revenue stream to finance the scheme but residents with permits will be able to park in the 134 Pay and Display spaces free-of-charge.

DfI refer to the proposals as a ‘preliminary suggestion for consideration of what one option may involve to help inform further discussion’.

Mr Durkan said: "Having campaigned for many years for a Residents’ Parking Scheme in and around the University area, I am delighted that we are finally seeing some movement.

Areas included in preliminary suggestions for a new parking scheme for the Lower Strand.

"DfI has now begun engagement with residents in Duncreggan Road, Aberfoyle, and the Lower Strand Road, seeking views and feedback on their initial proposals.

"These schemes are never straightforward, but it is hugely positive that there is now a clear focus on finding solutions to parking pressures which have caused inconvenience and upset, not only for local residents but for other road users too.

“The draft proposals include a mix of measures, with the allocation of Residents’ Permits alongside the creation of Pay and Display zones.”

Mr. Durkan said he believed it was ‘disappointing’ similar parking problems in Lower Rosemount and Lawrence Hill have not been addressed in the draft plan but acknowledged that this is ‘a step in the right direction’.

"Of course this will not solve problem parking in isolation, as such, I’ll continue to push for additional measures including, improvements to public transport and active travel infrastructure, which we hope will encourage more commuters out of the cars and into alternative modes of transport.

DfI said it is estimated that there would be one permit available for each household where they are required.

It is now up to residents to have their say.

"Comments from residents on the above proposal can be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

"Following any amendments to the above outlined proposal the Department will seek evidence that a majority of residents in each identified residents’ parking area support the scheme.

"If this threshold is met and subject to other requirements, schemes will progress to the Design Stage which will be subject to confirmation of support before proceeding to the Legislative Process and Formal Consultation,” DfI advised.