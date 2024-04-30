40 years of Derry's Bunscoil Cholmcille and celebrations for their new hall
For forty years the school has been running but throughout all those years the school has never had a function hall.
Recently, however, the school received a significant boost when it received a green-light for a new hall.
This will give the children and staff a safe place for physical education, lunch-time meals, assemblies and many other functions.
Currently the school has to battle with the weather if they want to do anything outdoors which can often affect the children's opportunities for sports and physical education.
The ‘Journal’ visited the school to speak with its principal, staff and students about the school, the new hall and the benefits of learning Irish.
Principal Máire Mhic Lochlainn has been at the school for 33 years and has been its principal for eight years. During that time she has watched the school grow and change.
Ms. Mhic Lochlainn explains that the school moved to where it is now in 1993 after outgrowing a space in Steelstown Primary School.
“It was meant to be a temporary measure, a maximum of five years with an agreement that they could use the canteen in Steelstown and their hall every Thursday.
"We still have that agreement but 30 years on we are still in the same accommodation,” she said, explaining that when people find out the school is still in huts they are shocked.
“We want better for our children. They deserve the same as every other child in a school in Derry and throughout Northern Ireland. They should have a hall. They should have better facilities, where they come in one door in the morning.
“Technology has changed but children still need the same thing, they need time and attention.”
Over the decades Bunscoil Cholmcille has enjoyed incredible support from the local community.
“We have great parents, great kids and great staff. A lot of our staff are past pupils, a lot of our parents are past-pupils as well,” said Ms. Mhic Lochlainn.
One of these staff members is Erin Uí Shandair who is the second generation of her family to have come through the school.
She now teaches Ranganna Six and Seven ICT skills.
Ms. Mhic Lochlainn passionately explains that the school has a large Gaelic team and traditional Irish music teachings, explaining how it is important to keep this alive in Irish culture.
It was explained to the ‘Journal’ that sometimes the children's physical education is hindered by the lack of proper facilities.
For example if it is raining or windy the children might potentially miss out on PE.
The principal said the school depends on the hall in Steelstown Primary School which isn't always available to Bunscoil Cholmcille.
Alternatively they have to walk down to the Shantallow community centre and take the children away from the school.
“Sometimes they do miss PE and it isn't fair. At the moment the children are out in all weathers. There's no such thing as inappropriate weather just inappropriate clothing. We do try to be out as much as we can but there's an element of safety as well,” she said.
Recently the school received some good news, that it will be receiving a multi-function hall.
Ms. Mhic Lochlainn said: “Last week the email popped in and I was just shocked. I've been waiting for it for so long, I was so delighted, seeing it come through, especially with how budgets are at the moment. I was so delighted.
“We are all so hopeful. It'll mean so much to us as a school. At the moment we have assembly in the playground. What other school would do that?
“When we have this hall it will mean so much. We will have PE on site. Children will be able to eat their lunches in the hall. We will be able to have parents in. We will be able to organise shows and we will be able to celebrate the children's achievements.”
The ‘Journal’ also spoke with some students to get their thoughts on the new hall.
Dónal, who wants to be a Gaelic player when he grows up, said: “It is sometimes frustrating that some other schools have halls. Now we are getting our own hall so we won't have to miss out on PE.”
Cobhlaith, who loves learning Irish and wants to teach it at her school, said: “I’m delighted. Forty years ago it wasn't okay and it's not okay now. I'm so delighted cause we tried so hard and now we finally got it and I'm so happy.”
The staff and parents were also delighted to hear the news, the elated school principal confided.
“I put it up on our school messaging service. We’ve had a lot of positive comments and everyone is delighted for us. There were a few tears from staff who were past pupils of the school. This is such a basic thing that every school has but we are just on top of the world with the news.”
Ms. Mhic Lochlainn said this marked only a step on the way to bigger and better things: “We can't be sitting here in the next 20, 40 years. I am 100% we will have a permanent building on this site in the years to come but I think we just have to take it in stages and the hall is stage one.”
