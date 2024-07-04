Artist Gerry McMenamin exhibits at London’s 'Royal Academy Summer Exhibition'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local artist Gerry McMenamin has this year fulfilled a long held ambition to exhibit at the famous Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London. As one of only 1710 works that are shown, it is a huge achievement for an artist who has only returned to fine art printing in the past five years.

Gerry’s work will be shown alongside Royal Academicians and invited artists, as one of only a few hundred artists whose work has been chosen via the “open call” process, which receives thousands of entries each year.

Gerry explains: “Years ago I studied for a Diploma in Fine Art, at the college in Limavady, which introduced me to the practice of Fine Art Printing.

"It is an artistic medium that I have always enjoyed, and so when I retired from nursing it was great to be able to take it up again, as we are lucky enough to have the Derry Print Workshop in the centre of the city.

“Traitorous Trueness”

"As a member artist, I have been helped enormously by fellow artists, particularly Paul, Stephanie and Matt, who have shared their greater knowledge of linocut printing with me, and are always supportive and encouraging.

"I love the process of producing a print using the Albion Press at the workshop, and also the intensity of the colours you can achieve with printing inks – it’s not like painting with oils or watercolours, which I also do.

"I am still working on perfecting the techniques of linocut, and experimenting with different tools and inking processes, and the printing presses …every print is variable because it is hand made, so it’s always a voyage of discovery.”

The Royal Academy of Arts will be showing his work entitled “Traitorous Trueness”, which is a linocut reduction print in black and white on Fabriano paper. Gerry created 45 variable editions of the work from the one linocut plate, 30 of which he is making available for purchase through The Royal Academy’s exhibition website at www.se.royalacademy.org.uk.

Gerry says: “Fine Art Printing is not like painting, where only one version exists. Fine Art Prints are produced in numbered limited editions, working from one linocut plate, or etching plate or silk screen, for example. Artists from Goya, to Picasso, Lucien Freud to Warhol have all produced works in print at various times in their careers.”

The artwork was specially created by Gerry to respond to this year’s exhibition theme of “space”, which was announced in December. Gerry had to then produce his artwork before the entry deadline in February.

He drew inspiration for his image from a series of prints he had already created that explored imagined moments of childhood. One image, entitled “Hope”, provided the springboard for a more contemplative portrait of a youth, which aimed to capture the notion of inward looking ‘space’, suggestive of a moment of private thought.

The title of the work, “Traitorous Trueness” is a quotation taken from the poem “The Hound of Heaven” by Francis Thompson. Once he had submitted his artwork for consideration it was then a waiting game, right the way through to May, to learn whether he had made it through the first and second stages of judgement.

On receiving the good news of his acceptance, Gerry and his wife had to then plan their trip to London to attend the opening events at The Royal Academy of Arts, as one of the exhibiting artists.

“This is the third time that I have submitted works for the “open call” at The Royal Academy, and to get through to the exhibition is a bit surreal. The whole process - the ‘varnishing day’ event, the opening ceremony and gallery opening - is something I will never forget.

"But what I will take away from this experience is the sense of validation that I feel as an artist; it’s a feeling that encourages me to keep going. I really don’t feel I would have got to this point without the support of the artist community that is working in the Derry Print Workshop though, and I am looking forward to exhibiting again with them all at the next annual members’ exhibition in autumn, when I will be able to show the work locally.”

You can see more of Gerry McMenamin’s work on his Instagram @ge.mcmenamin

In the meantime, Gerry’s work can be seen at The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2024, at Burlington House, Piccadilly in central London, which opened this month and will be showing until 18th August.