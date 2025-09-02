Belfast Orangefest launches new public engagement campaign to help shape its future

Orangefest, the cultural brand established by the County Grand Lodge of Belfast, has launched a new public engagement campaign aimed at shaping the future of its year-round programme of events, outreach, and celebrations.

With the help of Belfast-based media and marketing agency Excalibur Press, the initiative will see the development of a refreshed brand, messaging framework, and marketing strategy for Belfast Orangefest. A goal of which is to broaden participation, build deeper community connections, and ensure the festival reflects the evolving cultural landscape of Northern Ireland while remaining true to its heritage.

The project will involve a wide-ranging listening exercise with the public and key stakeholders. This includes opportunities for individuals and organisations to take part in interviews, surveys, workshops, and digital feedback sessions, ensuring the strategy is shaped by those it represents and impacts.

William Hughes, Director of Development at Belfast Orangefest said: “We want to hear from people across the community - whether they’ve been involved in Belfast Orangefest for years or are engaging with it for the first time.

From left Belfast County Grand Master Spencer Beattie, Tina Calder, chief vision officer and lead strategist at Excalibur Press and Mervyn Gibson, chairman Belfast Orangefest

“This campaign is about listening, reflecting, and building something together that feels open, inclusive and proud of our cultural identity.

“Our aim is to create a festival that celebrates heritage in a way that connects with all generations and backgrounds.”

Orangefest is the brand responsible for promoting Orange cultural events throughout the year including a series of fringe events in Belfast during the 12th of July celebrations, but in recent years it has evolved to include a growing programme of family-friendly events, educational activities, and cultural outreach throughout the year.

The new campaign will support that evolution by refining how Belfast Orangefest presents itself publicly and helping shape its future direction.

Tina Calder, strategist and chief vision officer of Excalibur Press said: “This project is about more than just the development of Orangefest - it’s about people, stories and cultural connection.

“Our goal is to work collaboratively with communities to develop messaging and engagement strategies that are authentic, respectful, and meaningful.

“We want to ensure Orangefest reflects the values of the people involved in it and resonates with wider society, both now and in the future.”

As part of the campaign, Excalibur Press will deliver a comprehensive strategy covering stakeholder engagement, marketing and PR, content development, media analysis, and brand storytelling. A key focus will be exploring how the history and values behind Orangefest can be communicated in ways that inspire curiosity, bridge divides, and build understanding.

William Mawhinney, Director of Development of Belfast Orangefest added: “We believe Orangefest has the potential to be a powerful platform for community celebration, education, and unity. But that only works if we listen - really listen - to the people it represents.

“This strategy is an open invitation for the public to help us shape a festival that speaks to today’s Northern Ireland.”

Members of the public are now being invited to register their interest in participating.

Whether you’re a supporter, a curious observer, or a community member with ideas to share - this is your chance to shape something meaningful.

All you have to do to get involved is fill out an expression of interest at >> https://forms.gle/d21E3PsFB3u2f9UE7