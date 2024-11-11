If you’re looking for a great Christmas night out to “drive the cold winter away” Inishowen based Horslips tribute band “Swords of Light” will be presenting a special Christmas celebration of Horslips on Sunday 22nd December in the famous Back Room at McGrory’s Hotel Culdaff.

Christmas celebration of Horslips at McGrory’s Culdaff

Following on from the successful “Horslips Con” at the same venue last year, where scores of delighted Horslips fans rocked the night away to the strains of “Trouble with a Capital T”, “The Man Who Built America” and “Dearg Doom”, Swords of Light are promising another great night of Horslips classics but with a festive difference - this time they will be opening with a selection of songs from Horslips’ gorgeous acoustic Christmas album, “Drive the Cold Winter Away”, before launching into a full-on rocking set to get everybody on their feet.

Christmas Celebration of Horslips

Horslips themselves performed these Christmas songs live at two very special Christmas gigs at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in 2012. Swords of Light members Marianne and Nigel were there, and Marianne remembers a night full of great music, festive fun and a few surprises too.

“Those two gigs were very special, and I’ve always loved the Christmas album. We’re really looking forward to doing our own Christmas show, and maybe we’ll throw in a few surprises as well.”

Swords of Light came together just over two years ago with a mission to keep the legacy of Horslips music alive. They are fully endorsed by Horslips members Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin who dubbed them “The Horslips tribute band of the future”. Since their formation, they have played a string of gigs across three countries and next year’s schedule already includes trips to Dublin, Belfast and at least one local festival, with more to be announced.

If you’d like to join the special Christmas celebration of Horslips with Swords of Light at McGrory’s, Culdaff on 22 December tickets are €15 and can be purchased from this link:https://buytickets.at/swordsoflight or via Swords of Light website at www.swordsoflight.ie