Community pharmacy delegation to meet with NIO Minister as funding crisis deepens

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan is to lead a delegation of local pharmacists to meet with Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson after pharmacy owners in Northern Ireland, England, Wales voted to reduce services because of a lack of government funding.

The National Pharmacy Association, which ran the ballot and represents 6,500 of the UK's community pharmacies, has said that 99% of those who voted said they were willing to limit their services in the absence of additional finance.

In a statement, Lord Rogan said: “For far too long, local pharmacists across Northern Ireland have been dispensing prescriptions at a loss dealing whilst with other rising cost pressures which has placed their very existence at risk.

“Last year, I led a delegation to meet with a Northern Ireland Office Minister in the Conservative Government to try to find a resolution - but to no avail.

“The Labour Government has now placed another major cost burden on community pharmacists by using last month’s Budget to announce significant increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the national living wage.

“Crucially, Ministers have refused to cover these extra costs for pharmacists – despite agreeing to do so for other parts of the NHS.

“This has placed innumerable community pharmacies in Northern Ireland – especially those in rural areas - in a potentially unsustainable financial position.

“This is not a matter for Stormont, but a problem created by UK Ministers and only they have the power to fix it.

“I look forward to a constructive meeting with Fleur Anderson and hope that a positive outcome can be achieved.”