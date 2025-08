Councillor Kathleen McGurk named among Northern Ireland’s new changemakers

Kathleen McGurk from Castledawson has been named as one of just 28 people selected for the prestigious Fellowship Programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the political sphere to take part in this year’s Fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Kathleen has served as a Sinn Féin Councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council since 2018. She held the role of Deputy Mayor from 2022 to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside her political career, Kathleen works in the construction industry and has been instrumental in delivering key improvements across the area, including Village Renewal schemes and development works at Banagher Dam.

Kathleen McGurk

A passionate advocate for rural regeneration, Kathleen plays an active role in the Council’s Growth Deal project and is particularly engaged in planning policy, championing the needs of rural communities and promoting sustainable development across the region.

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.

Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.

Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as leading employers including Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, Allstate NI, and the Irish American Partnership.

Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2025-26 are:

Gerard McDonald, SDLP Emma Cairns, UUP Lewis McVitty, UUP Alderman Gareth Wilson, ABC Council, DUP Cllr Micky Murray, Belfast City Council, Alliance Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sinn Féin Kyle McMullan, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Claire McBride, Fujitsu Jonathan Rogan, SQC Digital Corrina Grimes, MemoryTell Michael Boyd, MB Consulting and Coaching Anna McClung, Department of Justice Róisín McCreesh, Education Authority NI Meadhbha Monaghan, Patient and Client Council NI James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure Aoibhinn Treanor, Northern Ireland Assembly Rhyannon Blythe, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission Sean McQuade, Northern Health and Social Care Trust Eilís Adamson, Public Prosecution Service NI Joanna Braniff, The Rivers Trust Brian Armstrong, Northern Ireland Alternatives Steven Mills, NI Football League Ola Sobieraj, the3million Dr Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International & European Affairs Sarah Carlisle, Queen's Orange Society Lisa McGinley, The MAC Belfast Gillian Hamilton, EastSide Partnership Wendy Blemings, The National Gallery

The Class of 2026 begin their Fellowship journey at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Wednesday 3rd September before heading to Worcester College, Oxford, the following week for the first of two programme residentials.