Derry author Felicity McCall tackles Alzheimer’s, addiction and legacy of conflict in new collection

Alzheimer’s, addiction, and the intergenerational legacy of the conflict are among the themes of the short stories in writer and journalist Felicity McCall’s latest publication, What We Did on Our Holidays.

Published by Colmcille Press, the collection is arguably the author's most personal work to date. While McCall concedes that some, including the title story, draw directly on her own experience, all were inspired by actual events and are, she says, emotionally honest.

After twenty years as a news journalist and a further two decades in the creative arts as a writer, producer, facilitator and occasional actor, McCall has held a Royal Literary Fellowship for the past three years.

It was this recognition, she says, plus encouragement and support from fellow writers that inspired her latest work.

“I’ve found my sixties to be a time for reflection,” she says, “of coming to terms with how life has worked out. Of experiencing bereavement first hand, and the effects of serious illness."

"Also, for my generation, for whom the conflict defined our adolescence and early adulthood, a time of coming to terms with its legacy on our and more importantly, on subsequent generations.”

“It's also a decade of unexpected inner contentment,” she adds, “of a strengthened sense of self, of the overwhelming joy of seeing new life. It’s a time when, as in the last story in the collection, we can revisit our younger self and say, ‘It’s going to be OK. Together, we did it.”

What We Did On Our Holidays will be launched in the Central Library on Saturday, November 15 at 2pm. Everyone welcome.