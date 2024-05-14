Derry branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign to mark 76th anniversary of Nakba

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has called on the people of Derry to join them in a march of remembrance and solidarity to marking the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba at the weekend.

‘Nakba’, translated from Arabic means ‘catastrophe’, and relates to the dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in 1948 during the Palestinian war.

At the end of the war, according to the United Nations, there was a ‘permanent displacement of more than half of the Palestinian population’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), ‘more than 5 million Palestine refugees are scattered throughout the Middle East’.

The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) calls on the people of Derry to join them in a march of remembrance and solidarity, marking the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.

"Today, Palestinians continue to be dispossessed and displaced by Israeli settlements, evictions, land confiscation and home demolitions,” the UN states.

Derry IPSC spokesperson Catherine Hutton encouraged people to support the march.

“Today the world watches in horror as two million Palestinians are displaced by force from their homes in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To create the apartheid state of Israel over 750,000 Palestinians were driven from their land.

“Over the next 76 years there has not been a time when Palestinians have not faced brutal repression and displacement.

“The greatest injustice in the world today is the plight of the Palestinians.

“In Derry we know about injustice. We know about solidarity. So again we ask people to take to the streets for Palestine,” said Ms. Hutton.