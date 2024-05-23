Derry duo Tessio releasing a new single that has never been heard before
Jude and Callum described this new track as a “B side of sorts to She used to love me.”
The two explained how they still create music together despite Jude living in Derry and Callum living in Manchester, they explained that their music has to come together through voice notes and texts. Writing their music through social media. They said this process can be “Handy enough, just takes a bit longer I’d say but suppose could have some advantages too cause you have more time to sit with ideas and stuff.”
They described this latest track as a “simple arrangement” composed of acoustic guitars, their unique vocals and some synth. When talking about their sound, they recognised that they both have a different way of singing but are often influenced by each other. “I think our voices are completely different, but sometimes when we listen back to a song I'll be convinced that it was Callum singing, and he will think it’s me. It's weird but I think they work really well together,” said Jude.
If you are a fan of Tessio this track will be completely new to you, as it has never been played live before unlike their other releases. Making this a new step for Tessio.
Keeping their independence this track is recorded and releases independently without a label behind the band. This follows their philosophy of not looking at their music as business, previously explaining to the Journal that Tessio isn’t a business or their way to stardom. What they want from Tessio is to play music, tour around different venues from Ireland, England and even Germany. It’s about meeting new people, freedom and having fun.
This just comes after the band released their single ‘She used to love me,’ which came out on Friday April 26 to a positive reception on social media with comments saying they love it, that it’s brilliant and also a desire for a T-shirt based on the song.
You can catch the duo at the Stendhal Festival this year along with a number of other Derry bands.
