Derry durge in Smart Meter interest

As people across the country worry about rising bills this winter, new research has revealed a sharp rise in people turning to smart meters to try and keep their finances under control.

Northern Ireland has seen a significant surge in interest, with a 57.8% increase in related searches over the past 3 years.

Experts at PE analysed search engine data for smart meters and 650 related keywords to uncover how interest has grown across different areas, with Derry coming out on top.

In the year ending October 2021, the terms were only searched an average of 1,300 times a month in Derry, but this shot up to 1,960 in 2024, marking a 50.8% increase.

Top 4 Locations in Northern Ireland for Smart Meter Search Interest Increase:

1. Derry – 50.8% increase

2. Belfast – 33.5% increase

3. Lisburn – 20% increase

4. Newry – 2.2% increase

Josh Edwards from PE, who conducted the research, said: "The substantial rise in smart meter interest underscores a growing awareness about energy consumption.

“Beyond the obvious advantages of monitoring energy usage, smart meters offer hidden benefits for businesses who may also be feeling the pressure.

“They provide detailed insights into energy patterns, enabling companies to identify inefficiencies, reduce operational costs, and make data-driven decisions that contribute to sustainability goals."

Hidden Benefits of Smart Meters for Businesses:

Enhanced Energy Management: Real-time data allows businesses to monitor and adjust energy consumption promptly.

Cost Savings: Identifying peak usage times can help shift operations to off-peak hours, reducing energy bills.

Sustainability Goals: Reduced energy consumption contributes to environmental objectives and corporate social responsibility.