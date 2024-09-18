Derry’s favourite ice cream flavour revealed by Morelli’s Ice Cream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the summer draws to a close, Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, has revealed 2024’s most popular buying trends of Derry ice cream lovers.

Morelli’s Ice Cream, which has 21 locations in County Derry including Morelli’s Ice Cream store in Portstewart and Millenium Forum reveals Honeycomb is once again Derry’s most popular ice cream flavour. Double Cream Vanilla comes in close second, and Raspberry Ripple takes home third place.

Last year saw Double Cream Vanilla victorious, but this year, Honeycomb took first prize. These two long-standing favourites have competed for the accolade of Northern Ireland’s favourite ice cream flavour for many years, with Chocolate sitting comfortably in third place.

This year, new flavours were a big hit with sweet treat fanatics across Northern Ireland. Morelli’s launched several new flavours, including Coke Float and Lemon Cookies, but the most popular was Devil’s Churn Ripple. The flavour is the result of a collaboration with Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse, boasting Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla as a base with ripples of Devil’s Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce.

Some 80s and 90s classic flavours made a resurgence this year, including Bubblegum, which makes a return to the top ten after Belgian Chocolate Chip disappeared off the bestseller list for 2024. Unicorn, the candyfloss flavour that made its debut in the top ten last year, retains its spot in 2024.

This year, Honeycomb topped the charts in Antrim, Derry and Armagh. Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone, however, stayed loyal to last year’s Northern Irish favourite, Double Cream Vanilla.

In 2023, the only county that didn’t have chocolate in its top three flavours was Derry. This year, a variation of flavours have taken the third spot in the popularity charts, including Raspberry Ripple in Tyrone and Derry, and Mint & Chocolate Chip in Fermanagh.

The Northern Irish ice cream diehards are united on one front: Sunday is the day for a poke. Sunday has seen the highest percentage of sales for Morelli’s Ice Cream for over 50 years in a row, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change. Sales also increased significantly during the NI International Airshow, Lammas Fair and – of course – during the summer Bank Holidays.

In 2023, tubs accounted for 60% of Morelli’s sales with cones making up 40%. This year, cones have caught up, with sales now evenly split between tubs (50%) and cones (50%).

Boosting sales of cones in 2024 was the launch of a number of new products in the Morelli’s range, including the eye-catching Morelli Purple Cone. Morelli’s also offers Gluten Free cones, and tubs that hold up to six scoops for those interested in sharing (or not sharing).

Commenting on this year’s ice cream trends, Daniela Morelli-Kerr from Morelli’s Ice Cream said: “We love looking back each year at the trends in our sales, so we can develop new products with our loyal customers in mind. We can see the Salted Caramel trend is still going strong, and we think Salted Chocolate will be a follow-up trend and one to watch for next year.”

“Although our new and more unusual flavours are becoming more popular, it’s the traditional flavours that remain at the top. I think we’ll always be a nation of Vanilla and Honeycomb lovers, but it’s great to see flavours like Devil’s Churn Ripple breaking into the bestseller charts.”

The sales figures have been released by Morelli’s Ice Cream following a successful year for the business, expanding into 120 Sainsbury’s UK stores, winning the ‘Best Vanilla’ award at the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) National Ice Cream Championships and sending a consignment of ice cream to the family’s home village Casalattico in Italy for an annual festival celebrating Irish culture.

Speaking on the company’s recent successes, Daniela added: “From expanding to a further 120 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK, to sending ice cream to our home village in Italy, we’re proud to say 2024 has been a great year for Morelli’s Ice Cream. We are so grateful to our customers for their continued support, especially on Sundays.”