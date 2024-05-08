The charity offers a T-shirt for those involved, the last day you can guarantee yourself a T-shirt is Friday May 10.
Last year the walk raised £13,206.08p for the HURT charity.
“As an Addiction Charity every penny of this was needed to help support Families and those in need of support in Derry/Strabane and surrounding areas!” said the charity.
Already the charity has raised £5,492 and has 399 signed walkers this year.
The charity HURT is described as “A unique drop in centre offering holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support. Our team of trained addiction counsellors and staff are able to advise on all aspects of addiction and treatment possibilities.
“We offer clients up to 10 weeks of counselling, 3 complementary therapies and auricular acupuncture seeds.”
Darkness into light started In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are over 150,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.