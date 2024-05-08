Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can sign up for the event on their website to support the mental health charity.

The route for this years walk is starting from Sainsburys on the strand road, crossing the Craigavon Bridge then back across the Peace Bridge and finishing at Sainsbury’s.

The charity offers a T-shirt for those involved, the last day you can guarantee yourself a T-shirt is Friday May 10.

NO FEE FOR REPRODUCTION The Power of Hope: People from Derry-Londonderry at the Darkness Into Light event in the city along the banks of the River Foyle and across the iconic Peace Bridge. Thousands of people across 202 locations worldwide walked together in hope at this year’s Darkness Into Light, proudly supported by Electric Ireland to spread hope and raise vital funds for those affected by suicide and self-harm.Twelve of the venues were in Northern Ireland spanning the six counties and forming a worldwide invisible chain of hope that stretches from Crossmaglen to Christchurch and from Ormeau Park to Ottawa. The number of venues is up in Northern Ireland this year from nine to 12 demonstrating clearly the importance and value people place on the opportunity to come together in solidarity and hope to raise awareness of and destigmatise suicide. Picture Martin McKeown. 11.05.19

Last year the walk raised £13,206.08p for the HURT charity.

“As an Addiction Charity every penny of this was needed to help support Families and those in need of support in Derry/Strabane and surrounding areas!” said the charity.

Already the charity has raised £5,492 and has 399 signed walkers this year.

The charity HURT is described as “A unique drop in centre offering holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support. Our team of trained addiction counsellors and staff are able to advise on all aspects of addiction and treatment possibilities.

Thousands walk, swim, bike and hike from Darkness into Light as the annual suicide services fundraiser returns Saturday May 7th: Starting in the darkest hours of this morning at 4.15am, walkers started out at 16 venues across Northern Ireland to greet the sunrise as Darkness Into Light returned. This year the hybrid nature of the event meant that not only were people walking to raise vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement services in their area, but many were swimming, hiking, biking or running, or indeed, simply watching the day dawn. In doing so they supported the work of charities in their local area and played their part in shining a light on the issue of suicide. All of those who participated are part of global community which sees Darkness Into Light, organised by Pieta proudly supported by Electric Ireland, take place in 17 countries across 5 continents, offering support and solidarity to those who have been impacted by suicide and symbolising a journey from despair to hope. Pictured at the event in Derry are some of the hundreds of people who took part

“We offer clients up to 10 weeks of counselling, 3 complementary therapies and auricular acupuncture seeds.”

Darkness into light started In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are over 150,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.

You can sign up for the event here: https://www.darknessintolight.ie/977A26.