ERG powers positive change with £25,000 funding for local addiction support group

Renewable energy producer, ERG, has awarded £25,000 to St. Canice’s Support Group in Dungiven, through its Community Benefit Fund, helping those affected by addiction.

Working alongside the Dungiven Community Response Group and Glenshane Community Development, St. Canice’s Support Group helps connect individuals and families with essential services, workshops and community support to help deal with addiction and the associated challenges.

Over the past three years, the charity has been successful in its application to the ERG Community Benefit Fund, receiving £5,000 in the first year and £10,000 in each of the following two years.

The recent ERG funding will cover facilitation costs for a support worker to join St. Canice’s Support Group. It will also fund valuable resources, materials, training costs, and the preparation and provision of essentials and meals for service users.

L-R: Sean McGlinchey, Sinn Féin Councillor and Chair of the Dungiven Community Response Group, Martina Tully, Business Development UK at ERG, Colum McNicholl, Treasurer of St. Canice's GAC, Mairead McCormack Chief Executive of Glenshane Community Development and Mel Falconer, Head of Business Development UK at ERG.

Colum McNicholl, Treasurer of St. Canice’s GAC, said: “During lockdown, St. Canice’s GAC began distributing food across Dungiven, and we quickly realised just how many people were struggling with addiction. It can be an isolating disease, and for some, our home visits are their main source of social connection. Our priority is to support those in need while ensuring they retain their dignity.

“Thanks to ERG’s funding, we have been able to expand and enhance our services, providing essential support that helps people regain stability, a sense of normality and take meaningful steps towards their recovery.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor and Chairperson of the Dungiven Community Response Group, Sean McGlinchey, said:“This service is a lifeline for many locals, but sadly, we lose at least one service user every year. Without funding from organisations like ERG, we simply couldn’t continue to offer this support. Seeing the impact, whether it’s a friendly chat during home visits or watching someone turn their life around, our support makes all the difference.”

Melissa Falconer, Head of Business Development UK at ERG, said: “The ERG Group is a leading independent operator of clean energy from renewable sources, operating in nine European countries and in the United States. As the foremost onshore wind operator in Italy and among the top ten in Europe, the Group is also active in solar energy production, ranking among the top ten operators in Italy, and in the battery storage sector. In just over a decade, ERG has significantly transformed its business portfolio, anticipating long-term energy scenarios and successfully transitioning from an oil operator to a pure "Wind & Solar" business model.

“Guided by our commitment to create value through clean energy production, our investment extends beyond wind farm developments. We want to champion the local community and local suppliers. What matters to them, matters to us. We are incredibly proud to support groups such as the St. Canice’s Support Group, through our Community Benefit Fund and welcome more applications to the current round which is now open.”

Orla Black, Grants Director at Community Foundation NI, said: “The Community Fund for the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms is making a real difference, providing vital support for local projects and initiatives. It’s inspiring to see the impact it has had so far, and we look forward to helping even more community-led efforts in the next round of funding.”

The 2025-26 ERG Community Benefit Fund opened for applications 18th March 2025 and closes on the 28 April 2025.

For more information or to apply to the fund, please visit: https://communityfoundationni.org/grants/evishagaran-and-craiggore-community-benefit-fund/

