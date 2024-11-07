F.E.E.D Your Network Event at the AMP Growth Incubator

Local entrepreneurs came together at the recent "FEED Your Network" event, hosted by The AMP Growth Incubator as part of their new programme "Forging an Entrepreneurial Eco-system in Derry" (F.E.E.D).

Held to encourage collaboration, the gathering provided attendees the chance to connect, exchange ideas, and share insights about their businesses. FEED member and aspiring baker Sevcan generously provided lunch, adding a personal touch to the day.

During the event, participants strengthened community bonds, discussed challenges, and identified ways to support each other in the journey of growing their businesses. This event is part of FEED’s ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant local business ecosystem.

FEED is a year-long support programme supported by Natwest Group, designed to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The AMP's Co-Founder, Ryan Williams presenting to FEED members

Over the course of 12 months, participants engage in monthly workshops covering essential business topics such as marketing, finance, and product development. Each workshop is tailored to provide hands-on learning, practical skills, and valuable insights to help grow and strengthen their businesses.

Beyond the workshops, FEED also offers networking events, mentorship, and resources that foster a strong, supportive community. By the end of the programme, participants are equipped with the knowledge, connections, and confidence needed to drive their businesses forward.