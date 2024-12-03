Foyle Film Festival’s Light in Motion competition award winners 2024 announced at closing night gala

The prestigious Light in Motion Competition Awards were unveiled on Sunday, 1 December 2024, at the Brunswick Moviebowl, marking the culmination of this year’s Foyle Film Festival.

The awards were announced before the Northern Ireland premiere of On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, presented courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment.

As one of the select international festivals with Oscar®, BAFTA, and BIFA recognition, Foyle Film Festival continues to champion global talent in filmmaking. The Light in Motion competition features three Academy Award-qualifying categories (Irish Short Film, International Short Film, and Short Animation) and two BAFTA-qualifying categories (British Short Film and British Short Animation). Sponsored by City of Derry Crystal, the competition showcases filmmakers and animators from across the globe.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Foyle Film Festival Industry and Competition Programmer Eavan King, Director of 'Turnaround' Aisling Byrne, and Owen McMonagle from Brunswick Moviebowl

Best British Animated Short Film

The Wedding Veil of the Proud Princess by Anna-Ester Volozh

A visually stunning and poetic animation that tells the tale of a princess seeking the impossible: a king who conquers all others. The jury praised its ethereal style and exceptional production values.

Special Mention: To Break A Circle by Kalia Firestar

Best British Short Film

Remember to Breathe by Joe Simmons, produced by Stan Rawlings

A poignant story of a junior doctor grappling with the pressures of work, isolation, and human connection. The jury commended its intense pacing and life-affirming climax.

Special Mention: Tusky by Steven Boyle

Best Animated Short Film

Póg Mo Pigeon by Clíodhna Lyons, written by Polly Holland, and produced by Claire Finn and Cormac Slevin

An emotional exploration of a boy’s relationship with a wild bird and his mother, interwoven with themes of religion. The jury lauded its originality, storytelling, and haunting beauty.

Special Mentions: Tennis Oranges by Sean Pecknold, and The Song of the Sheep by Jules Marcel, Anaïs Castro de Angel, Juliette Bigo, Evan Lambert, Alex Le Ruyet, Jeanne Bigo, Anaïs Ledoux. Produced by Phillippe Mais and distributed by Je Regarde.

Best International Short Film

After Dark by Iain Forbes, produced by Oda Roth

This gripping narrative follows a man helping a stranger late at night, questioning her story as events unfold. The jury highlighted its haunting nature and refusal to offer easy resolutions.

Special Mentions: Anuja by Adam J. Graves, and The Masterpiece by Àlex Lora

Best Irish Short Film

Turnaround by Aisling Byrne, produced by Killian Coyle

A West Cork cleaner faces a moral dilemma while dealing with a hidden secret after a tragic loss. The jury celebrated its powerful storytelling, stunning performances, and emotional depth.

Special Mention: Dear Imelda by Árón Holden

A Celebration of Global Talent

Closing the awards, Industry and Competition Programmer Eavan King remarked: “Foyle Film Festival through the Light in Motion competition provides a direct pathway to Oscar and BAFTA recognition for talent from this island and beyond.

"To renew our Oscar accreditation and add another BAFTA awards category is something we are so proud of. This year, we’ve celebrated the very best in live-action and animated short films, bringing together a remarkable array of talent. Congratulations to all our competitors and winners.”

The Foyle Film Festival extends its gratitude to the festival juries, funders (Northern Ireland Screen, Department of Communities, Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Ulster University), and the competition sponsor City of Derry Crystal. Their support makes this annual celebration of filmmaking excellence possible.