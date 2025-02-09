From Channel Boost to besties: Meet two of Adam B’s youngest rising stars

As Adam B, the celebrated Irish YouTuber, launches his highly anticipated Channel Launch programme, all eyes are on two of the youngest graduates of his original Channel Boost course—Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only have these two rising YouTubers boosted their online presence, but they’ve also struck up a remarkable friendship that has their followers hooked.

Nineteen year-old, Lydia Alty, an up and coming Royal YouTuber and one of the UK's Youngest Royal Journalists from Buckinghamshire, has been steadily growing her channel with engaging and well-researched royal reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a passion for royal history and current royal events, Lydia is reportedly quickly becoming a go-to source for regal updates and informative royal educational videos. Lydia is also known by many as the no-nonsense YouTuber who is known for speaking out about Royal Drama online and get rid of royal rumours, something which is rarely done online. Lydia owns Royal YouTube channel 'Royal Reporter Lydia'

Lydia Alty

Ruby Sussex, who is 16 years old, a budding TV presenter and YouTuber from Hertfordshire, brings an entirely different vibe to the table. Balancing her growing career with GCSE studies, Ruby charms her audience with her infectious energy and natural presenting skills. Ruby's channel is 'RubyTubeYT'

The pair first crossed paths as two of the youngest students on Adam B’s Channel Boost programme, and from the moment they met, the connection was undeniable.

“We just knew from day one that we’d be such good friends,” Ruby shared recently. “Lydia inspires me so much, and I hope to be as kind, caring, and awesome as her one day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia, too, has spoken openly about their special bond. “Meeting Ruby through the course was such a blessing,” she said. “She’s funny, kind, and just all-around amazing. I’m so grateful to have her in my life.”

Adam B

Who is Adam B?

Adam B, one of Ireland’s most popular YouTubers, built his career on family-friendly pranks, challenges, and lifestyle content. With millions of subscribers, Adam understands what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive world of online content.

Wanting to help the next generation of creators, Adam launched Channel Boost, a programme designed to teach existing YouTubers how to elevate their content and grow their audiences.

Following its success, Adam is now launching Channel Launch, a beginner-friendly course for younger creators looking to start from scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby Sussex

Channel Boost focuses on growth strategies for established channels—covering content planning, audience engagement, and advanced YouTube tactics.

Channel Launch offers a step-by-step guide for new creators, focusing on everything from filming basics to building a brand from the ground up.

What makes their story so special is the bond they’ve formed during Channel Boost. Lydia and Ruby’s friendship quickly blossomed, and the two have been collaborating on content to help boost each other’s channels. By combining Lydia’s storytelling expertise with Ruby’s high-energy presenting style, they’re creating exciting new projects that appeal to both of their audiences according to sources.

Now, with Channel Launch underway, both Lydia and Ruby are hoping to continue to grow their channels and push their creative boundaries. Their collaboration is proof that Adam B’s programmes are more than just training—they’re about building lasting connections and helping creators thrive together.

With big dreams, and a shared passion for content creation, Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex are two young stars to watch in the content creation space and how they became friends is a wonderful story!