Historic Derry school St. Eugene's celebrates 170th anniversary with souvenir calendar

A beautiful souvenir calendar celebrating the 170th anniversary of Derry’s historic St. Eugene’s Primary School is on sale now.

The Bishop of Derry, Dr. Dónal McKeown joined Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and two P1 pupils to promote the full colour 2025 Souvernir Calendar.

The glossy print is choc-a-bloc with photos of schoolchildren from nursery to P7.

It also highlights some of the activities taking place throughout the school year. Priced at £10 it will make a fantastic Christmas present. Contact the school on 02871261601.