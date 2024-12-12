Historic Derry school St. Eugene's celebrates 170th anniversary with souvenir calendar

By Staff Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A beautiful souvenir calendar celebrating the 170th anniversary of Derry’s historic St. Eugene’s Primary School is on sale now.

The Bishop of Derry, Dr. Dónal McKeown joined Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and two P1 pupils to promote the full colour 2025 Souvernir Calendar.

The glossy print is choc-a-bloc with photos of schoolchildren from nursery to P7.

It also highlights some of the activities taking place throughout the school year. Priced at £10 it will make a fantastic Christmas present. Contact the school on 02871261601.

Related topics:DerryPrimary school

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice