How Explore Enterprise helped Charmaine Humphries progress professionally and personally

Charmaine Humphries’ step into the beauty business world was one she never thought possible, but with the help of the Explore Enterprise Support Service, her vision of starting her own company became a reality.

The Dungiven native, who previously held a successful career in the care sector for nine years, stopped working in order to foster her two nephews, which became a full-time job in itself and decided not to return to her previous employment.

Following undertaking a funded makeup course, Charmaine decided this was the direction she wanted her career to take, ultimately creating her own business, Blissful Beauty by Charmaine, earlier this year.

Speaking on why she chose to get involved, Charmaine said: “I was new in opening a business and I went in completely blind.

“It was brilliant because just having the support there was great.”

Supported by Roe Valley Enterprise business mentor Alice Quinn, Charmaine received insight into various aspects of a business, including better understanding of the financial side of running the company and building a customer base.

Charmaine’s professional partnership with Alice quickly became one of her highlights, explaining that the duo clicked immediately and formed a fast friendship.

She said: “For me the best part was building a friendship with my mentor, as she’s so positive and welcoming and she makes me feel like this is something I can do.

“I think from day one when we first met, she broke everything down and just made me feel so at ease.”

“She’s helped me gain the confidence I needed.”

Despite Charmine being initially unaware of the service programme, her time within Explore Enterprise helped her passion project grow exponentially to the point where it was a profitable, sustainable business.

She said: “I didn’t expect to receive the mentoring that I got or the support and I wasn’t aware so much help and advice was available to me being a new business.

“In doing so my business is starting to thrive: since opening my salon, I was nominated as a finalist for Best New Salon in the UK and I placed in the top 40.

“I feel that without the background, support and funding from Explore Enterprise, to get extra support either through education or just getting equipment, I don't think the business would be doing as well.”

As well as being recognised in top 25 for Best In Brows within the United Kingdom, Charmaine still has lots of upcoming competition entries in which she hopes to flourish.

Funded by the UK Government, the Explore Enterprise Support Service supports entrepreneurs from across the country to reach their full potential, providing timely support, informed guidance, s and advice to anyone ambitious enough to simply give it a go.

The Explore Enterprise Support Service has received £1.8m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Following on from the success of her own business, and the extremely positive experience she had, Charmaine encourages anyone considering being part of the service to get involved.

Charmaine said: “It has given me a lot more courage. If you have it as a dream, definitely take the risk and go for it, it's the best thing I've ever done.

“Now, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies, far from it, but you have to work at it to reap the rewards, and when you do, it’s life-changing.”

Charmaine Humphries is just one of the successful business owners helped by Enterprise NI, with more than 3,500 small, micro and self-employed enterprises being supported each week, bridging the gap between business ideas and entrepreneurship

For more information on Enterprise NI go to www.enterpriseni.com