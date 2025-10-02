​Hugh Gallagher was a ‘Derry man to the core’

Hugh Gallagher has been fondly remembered as a ‘gentleman’ and ‘Derry man to the core’ at his Funeral Mass.

The respected photographer, writer and ex-factory worker died on Monday after a period of illness. He was 76.

At his Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s on Thursday, Fr. Daniel McFaul, reflected: “Hugh was described by so many as an absolute gentleman, a proud man who loved his family.

"Brought up in the Catholic faith, he was a good, ordinary man who lived common sense – a Derry man to the core who just loved Creggan.”

The late Hugh Gallagher who was laid to rest on Thursday.

Hugh, Fr. McFaul told mourners, will be forever associated with his beloved Creggan, observing how he moved with his family to Melmore Gardens in 1950 when he was one year old. He never left.

Growing up among a family of ten he held happy memories of playing football in Greenwalk in the 1960s.

“Many a cup final in the green was interrupted by the family rosary and postponed until it was over, especially if Hugh's ball was being used for the game!” Fr. McFaul said.

Leaving school, he worked at the Birmingham Sound Reproducers Factory in Bligh's Lane. Later, he trained as a sheet metal worker in Belfast. He worked many jobs as factories came and went, mourners were told.

Fr. McFaul recalled how one assignment as a watch man on a boat acquired by the late Paddy ‘Bogside’ Doherty for charity provided material in Hugh’s later career as a writer.

“The boat went for scrap and Hugh got a story out of it because Hugh was a story teller. His many short stories reflected his lived experiences growing up in Derry and they appeared in many newspapers, magazines and books.”

During the last 40 years Hugh created an incredible trove of photographs which captured his beloved Derry at a particular point in its history.

“He recorded and documented his time and place through thousands of photographs that he took depicting the social culture, sporting and political life of Derry and beyond.”

Hugh, Fr. McFaul added, had ‘a very strong sense of social justice’, a ‘strong personality and ‘always spoke his mind in season or out’. Following his Requiem Mass Hugh’s remains were interred in the City Cemetery.