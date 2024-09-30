Insurance needed for probate delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With probate delays leaving homes in Derry unoccupied for extended periods, families are increasingly seeking insurance cover to protect vulnerable assets. A specialist insurer, Prestige Underwriting, reveals rising demand for unoccupied property insurance, as delays of over a year become more common, leaving properties exposed to risks like flooding and theft.

Probate delays across Derry are leaving properties unoccupied for longer periods, exposing them to a range of risks, including damage and theft. This growing issue has prompted bereaved families to seek specialised insurance to protect these properties during the legal administration process.

Prestige Underwriting, a specialist insurer, has conducted a survey of insurance brokers, which revealed that over three-quarters (79%) of brokers have noticed a surge in demand for unoccupied property insurance. More than half of those surveyed (55%) expect this demand to continue rising as the number of unoccupied homes grows, driven in part by ongoing delays in the probate system.

The delays not only add emotional strain to grieving families but also create financial pressures, particularly when unoccupied properties are left uninsured or underinsured.

Alison Williams, Managing Director of Prestige Underwriting

“We understand that bereaved families are facing significant challenges due to probate delays, and protecting their assets is a priority,” said Alison Williams, Managing Director of Prestige Underwriting.

“It is crucial that the insurance cover they choose is both adaptable and comprehensive, especially during a period of legal uncertainty,” she added.

Unoccupied properties are particularly vulnerable to perils such as flooding, fire, and theft. Without the proper insurance in place, these risks can lead to significant financial losses for the estate’s beneficiaries. Prestige Underwriting’s tailored unoccupied insurance provides peace of mind by offering protection against these high-risk threats.

With the number of unoccupied properties likely to continue rising in line with probate delays, it’s essential that families seek out insurance products designed to meet their specific needs. Prestige Underwriting’s flexible cover ensures that properties remain protected, even as legal processes drag on, giving bereaved families one less worry during an already difficult time.