'Just do it - you won’t regret it': AWARE NI Sea Splash returns to Benone Strand

The AWARE NI Sea Splash will return to Benone Strand on Sunday, October 12, for the fourth consecutive year, bringing hundreds together to run into the Atlantic in celebration of World Mental Health Day.

The event raises vital funds for AWARE NI’s network of free-to-attend, peer-led support groups across Northern Ireland, which provide safe spaces for people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar to share experiences and receive support.

Among those encouraging others to sign up is Georgie Moffat, who joined the event for the first time last year with three friends, all in their 60s. She said the Sea Splash was both a personal challenge and a way to give back.

“My motivation to take part in the Sea Splash was to challenge myself to do something out of my comfort zone and to raise money for a fabulous charity at the same time,” Georgie explained.

Georgie Moffat (far right – pink coat) with friends at last year’s AWARE NI Sea Splash on Benone Strand.

“The experience was amazing - everyone was fun, friendly and welcoming. We were all shivering together, but when the time came to run into the water, the screams and excitement were just exhilarating. We did it, and we were proud of everyone - especially ourselves.”

She added: “Whether on your own or in a group, it doesn’t matter - you’ll be with friendly, like-minded people who will make you feel welcome. You won’t regret it.”

For Georgie, who has faced her own mental health challenges, supporting AWARE NI holds special meaning: “I’ve been as low as you can go, but I hide it well - which is not good. Speak to people who will listen: family, friends, anyone. And rest assured, AWARE NI is always there to help and encourage.”

Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, said: “The atmosphere on Benone Strand is just incredible - from the laughter on the beach to the exhilaration as everyone charges into the water. Each brave splash not only raises vital funds but also sends a strong message of solidarity to anyone facing mental health challenges. We are so grateful to everyone who takes part, and we can’t wait to see another fantastic crowd on the beach this October.”

Participants of all ages are encouraged to sign up, gather sponsorship and don their brightest swimwear for the challenge, held in celebration of World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10.

Registration is now open at www.aware-ni.org/seasplash.