Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLarens and Maserati to Guildhall Square Derry for the Mayor's Charity event

Petrol heads and little boy racers might want to mark their calendar for May 25 as a fleet of Supercars will be presented by the Mayor in Guildhall Square.

Yet another treat for Derry and Donegal car enthusiasts just after the successful Bear Run 74 event.

Supercars will rally into Guildhall Square as part of a family-friendly fundraiser for the Mayor’s chosen charity this weekend.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, welcomed the return of the Supercar event following a hugely successful turn out in 2024.

Supercars Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLarens and Maserati to Guildhall Square.

The event will take place on Saturday May 25 when local car enthusiast, Gary McCaul, brings around 35 cars including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLarens and Maserati to Guildhall Square and Harbour Square for the public to get up close and personal. Promising to be a fun-filled family event, children and the big kids will have the chance to get up close and personal with the best collection of supercars in Ireland.

Mayor Logue is hosting the event to raise funds for her two chosen charities, the Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation.

“I am really excited to welcome the Supercars back into Guildhall Square as I have heard from previous Mayors that it is always a fantastic event that the local people really enjoy. It will be incredible to showcase these amazing sports cars in the Guildhall. I have got a sneak peek at some of these already and I assure you, you will not be disappointed.

“We all have seen these cars online and on TV but it will be great to give people the opportunity to see them in real life, and get a photo inside some of them. It’s a fantastic day out for all the family, all while raising vital funds for my chosen charities.

The event was popular last year and makes for a great day out for the whole family.

The Supercar event takes place on Saturday May 25 from 12pm until 4pm in Guildhall Square and Harbour Square, Derry.